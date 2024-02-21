Smell from electronics warehouse fire wafts over Greater Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A fire that broke out at a warehouse storing electronic products in New Taipei on Tuesday (Feb. 20) could be smelled across Greater Taipei.

Fire departments in Taipei and New Taipei received calls about the odor from the fire in Shenkeng District, reported CNA. The warehouse contained electronic products such as Bluetooth headsets and lithium batteries, with the latter reigniting causing difficulties in extinguishing the fire.

The New Taipei City Government Fire Department at 2 p.m. on Tuesday received a report of a fire in a warehouse basement on Lane 141, Section 3, Beishen Road across from Tungnan University. The fire soon spread to the first through third floors.

The fire department dispatched 28 firetrucks and 77 firefighters, reported UDN. The fire was initially believed to have been extinguished at 6:31 p.m., but lithium batteries stored on-site reignited it. Firefighters were still trying to put out the blaze around 1 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 21).



(CNA photo)

The smell from the fire triggered complaints from residents in Xindian District and Yonghe District in New Taipei, in addition to Zhongshan District and Wenshan District in Taipei.

The warehouse is reportedly operated by an electronics and communications manufacturing company. According to a preliminary investigation, the basement contained cardboard boxes, paper, and miscellaneous items.



(CNA photo)

The first through third floors stored electronic products such as Bluetooth headsets, dashcams, lighting fixtures, and lithium batteries. Officials believe the fire spread through ventilation openings to the floors above and a preliminary assessment estimates the area burned to be approximately 1,000 square meters.

The New Taipei City Environmental Protection Bureau said it went to the site to monitor air quality at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. They found that the concentration of particulate pollutants downwind in New Taipei's Xindian District and Taipei's Jingmei neighborhood was found to be elevated, ranging from 50 to 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

The dense smoke has dispersed to areas including New Taipei's Zhonghe and Yonghe districts, and parts of Taipei. Residents in the affected areas were advised to temporarily close doors and windows, wear masks when going outside, and avoid prolonged outdoor exposure to reduce respiratory discomfort and eye irritation.



(New-Reporter.com photo)