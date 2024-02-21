Taiwan president opens Taipei International Book Exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) opened the 2024 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) on Tuesday (Feb. 20), marking her second consecutive attendance at the fair.

At the opening ceremony, Tsai said digital technologies have changed reading habits, CNA reported.

“In order to encourage digital reading and promote the digital transformation of the publishing industry, the Ministry of Culture has expanded digital publishing subsidies and launched an e-book lending service,” she said. “Through cooperation between the central and local governments, each borrowing can provide feedback to publishers and creators, promoting a positive cycle of digital publishing and reading,” she added.

Tsai said that since the launch of this service, the number of users has doubled compared to the same period the previous year.

“Additionally, the government is optimizing book procurement for libraries and improving physical bookstores to support the book industry and its development,” she added.

Tsai also said that TIBE is the first international book fair in East Asia after the Lunar New Year. Many ambassadors and representatives from different countries were present at the event, all contributing to the diverse cultural landscape and enriching the knowledge and cultural power of both Taiwan and TIBE, she said.

One of the largest book fairs in the world, TIBE will run from Feb. 20 to 25 at the Taipei World Trade Center. More information can be found here.