4 earthquakes strike east of Taiwan peaking at magnitude 5.6

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 or higher were recorded overnight in waters to the east of Taiwan with the strongest a magnitude 5.6, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The first earthquake struck at 9:56 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 20). The epicenter was 176.6 km east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 50.9 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location with Changhua County measuring the strongest at 2.

The second quake was registered at 10:18 p.m. 87.5 km east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 25.7 km. The strongest intensity level felt was a 1 in Hualien County and eight other counties.

The third and strongest quake was reported at 10:57 p.m. 172.3 km east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 38.9 km. The greatest intensity level recorded was a 2 in Taitung County.

The fourth was a magnitude 4.9 detected at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 21) 87.8 km east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 26.4 km. The strongest intensity level was a 1 felt in Yilan County and seven other counties.

No injuries or damage have been reported at the time of publication.



Magnitude 5.4 temblor. (CWA image)



Magnitude 5.0 temblor. (CWA image)



Magnitude 5.6 temblor. (CWA image)



Magnitude 4.9 temblor. (CWA image)