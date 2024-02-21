Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

4 earthquakes strike east of Taiwan peaking at magnitude 5.6

Quakes ranging from magnitude 4.9 to 5.6 struck over 2 hours

  924
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/21 09:51
Magnitude 5.6 temblor recorded on Feb. 20. (CWA image)

Magnitude 5.6 temblor recorded on Feb. 20. (CWA image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four earthquakes of magnitude 4.9 or higher were recorded overnight in waters to the east of Taiwan with the strongest a magnitude 5.6, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The first earthquake struck at 9:56 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 20). The epicenter was 176.6 km east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 50.9 km, based on CWA data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location with Changhua County measuring the strongest at 2.

The second quake was registered at 10:18 p.m. 87.5 km east of Hualien County Hall, with a focal depth of 25.7 km. The strongest intensity level felt was a 1 in Hualien County and eight other counties.

The third and strongest quake was reported at 10:57 p.m. 172.3 km east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 38.9 km. The greatest intensity level recorded was a 2 in Taitung County.

The fourth was a magnitude 4.9 detected at 12:08 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb. 21) 87.8 km east of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 26.4 km. The strongest intensity level was a 1 felt in Yilan County and seven other counties.

No injuries or damage have been reported at the time of publication.

4 earthquakes strike east of Taiwan peaking at magnitude 5.6
Magnitude 5.4 temblor. (CWA image)

4 earthquakes strike east of Taiwan peaking at magnitude 5.6
Magnitude 5.0 temblor. (CWA image)

4 earthquakes strike east of Taiwan peaking at magnitude 5.6
Magnitude 5.6 temblor. (CWA image)

4 earthquakes strike east of Taiwan peaking at magnitude 5.6
Magnitude 4.9 temblor. (CWA image)
earthquake
quake
temblor
seismic activity
seismic event

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes eastern Taiwan
2024/01/29 02:30
Taiwan hands over 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims during ceremony
Taiwan hands over 60 million yen to Japan for earthquake victims during ceremony
2024/01/12 11:55
Eastern Taiwan mayor starts quake fundraiser to support Japan
Eastern Taiwan mayor starts quake fundraiser to support Japan
2024/01/10 17:13
Taiwan NGO dispatches medical team to Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa
Taiwan NGO dispatches medical team to Japan's quake-hit Ishikawa
2024/01/07 17:41
Japan holds off on Taiwan assistance following deadly quake
Japan holds off on Taiwan assistance following deadly quake
2024/01/04 16:34