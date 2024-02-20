Foster family sought for retired Taipei search and rescue dog

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei City Fire Department rescue dog Usa has retired at 8 years old, and is looking for a new home.

The fire department announced Usa’s retirement on Tuesday (Feb. 20) and said that dog lovers who can give the black labrador a good home can apply to adopt him.

The team from which the labrador was part is distinguished and received high-level rubble search certifications in 2023. Usa himself participated in search and rescue efforts following the 2021 Hualien train derailment, while some other dogs in his team worked in rescue efforts after the 2008 Sichuan earthquake, the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes (for which they received medals), and in many other disaster situations.

The fire service said that in addition to training the dogs, it is responsible for the post-retirement fostering of them to ensure they have a good quality of life. It said 13 retired search and rescue dogs who have worked to save lives after disasters all over the world have so far found foster families after retirement.

It said it is looking for someone to adopt Usa who genuinely cares for animals and can accept regular visits from the search and rescue team. Those who are interested in adopting Usa or other rescue dogs in the future can apply via the Taipei City Fire Department’s website.

The department has a strict selection criterion for choosing foster families, which is laid out in the application materials. Requirements include passing a home inspection by the fire department and being able to provide more than 30 minutes of exercise per day.

The fire department stated that it will also check in on the dog’s living environment and its well-being at least once every three months. Foster families must also agree to never sell or give the dog to any other owner, while the fire department will provide any medical care the dogs need within their lifetimes.



A member of the Taiwan search and rescue dog team receives a medal from President Tsai Ing-wen upon returning from assisting in Turkey following the 2023 earthquake. (Presidential Office screenshot)