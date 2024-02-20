Taiwan Hakka Affairs Council promotes Hakka literature translation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hakka Affairs Council (HAC) announced the completion of five translations of Hakka literature at a press conference on Sunday (Feb. 18), per CNA.

At the press conference, HAC revealed the results of its “2021-2023 Hakka Literary Works Translation and Overseas Promotion” plan, which centered on translating works from four Hakka authors: Li Qiao (李喬), Tseng Gui-hai (曾貴海), Wu Chin-fa (吳錦發), and Chang Fang-tzu (張芳慈). The translators of their works were also invited to the meeting.

HAC Chair Yiong Con-ziin (楊長鎮) said that translation is an in-depth exchange between two cultures, digesting another culture through language and becoming a substance for cultural growth. It delves into cultures and shares spiritual worlds, he added.

Yiong said, “I would like to thank the translators for devoting important time in their lives to Hakka literary works that have been translated into English, Spanish, and Czech, and we hope to add other languages ​​and translate more Hakka literary works in the future.”

“The Hakka Affairs Council will work together with the rich and diverse writers in Taiwan to continue to promote Hakka literature and culture,” Yiong added. “Especially in the era of globalization, it is hoped that Hakka literature can contribute to the common civilization of humanity. Translation plays a crucial role in this,” Yiong said.

In June, HAC plans to publish Fangge Dupan’s (杜潘芳格) “Fangge Dupan Poetry Collection,” Wu Chin-fa’s “Youth Trilogy,” and Li Wang-tai’s (李旺台) “Banana King Wu Chen-jui,” CNA reported. They will also start translating the full text of Li Qiao’s “Wintry Night Trilogy” and the poetry of Tseng Gui-hai.

Founded in 2012 as a Cabinet-level unit, HAC’s mission is to revitalize and promote the Hakka language and culture.