Concrete Blocks and Bricks Market Seeing Through Their Eyes Ethnography and the Study of Consumer Behavior | Interstate Bricks, Wallnett AAC Bricks Pvt

Concrete blocks and bricks are also gaining high traction in constructing fireplace structures, chimneys, and non-bearing walls as it provides superior compressive strengths and durability. Factors such as rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, an increasing number of government initiatives to promote infrastructural development, rising inclination towards durable and fire-resistant materials, and the development of new types of concrete blocks are fostering the demand for concrete blocks and bricks in the global market. In addition, the flourishing development of the construction industry is directly associated with market demand at a considerable rate. According to the report of Statista, construction (including commercial and residential infrastructure), industry spending is rising year by year; in the year 2017, worldwide construction spending stood at USD10.9 trillion which is expected to increase to USD 12.5 trillion by the year 2030.

Thereby, increased construction activities, both residential and commercial, lead to higher demand for building materials, including concrete blocks and bricks. Moreover, the surging demand for eco-friendly concrete blocks and bricks, as well as the technological advancements in the production of concrete blocks and bricks present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in the process of raw materials and the availability of alternative materials are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising infrastructure development activities, and rising population majorly in countries such as India and China, coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast years. The overall growth of the construction industry, increased use of automation in the production of concrete blocks, and rising introduction of eco-friendly concrete blocks are significantly propelling the market demand across the region. Major market players included in this report are:

Interstate Bricks (U.S.)

Wallnett AAC Bricks Pvt. Ltd. (India)

UltraTech Cement Limited (India)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Lightweight Construction Company (LCC-Siporex) (Saudi Arabia)

Midwest Block and Brick (U.S.)

Magicrete Building Solutions Private Limited (India)

Monaprecast Limited (U.K.)

Midland Concrete Products (U.S.)

Brickworks Limited (Australia)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2021, Brickworks Limited acquired Southfield Corporation, the biggest brick distributor in the United States. The arrangement was with Brickworks Limited and was worth USD 51.1 billion.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion. Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market's evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Type:

Block

Brick

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

