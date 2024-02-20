Alexa
Taiwan’s ‘Mystery Sticker Bandit’ gains urban legend status

Locals in Chiayi City have had enough of ‘sticker attacks’ but bandit proves elusive — if indeed 'he' exists

By Jules Quartly, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2024/02/20 19:08
Some say Taiwan's 'Mystery Sticker Bandit’ is an old man but no-one knows for sure. (FB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An urban legend known as the "Mystery Sticker Bandit" is causing consternation in Chiayi City due to a resurgence of “f Weng Tian-xin” (f翁天信) stickers in public toilets, markets, and even on car license plates.

Though locals have pondered the individual’s identity for years and presume that it is a person named "Weng Tian-xin," the individual or group has remained elusive, according to multiple media reports. No motive for the “sticker attacks” has been offered either.

Weng (翁) is a fairly common surname, and means “old man,” “father,” or “father-in-law,” which suggests the name may be apocryphal. "Tian" (天) means "day," while "in" (信) could refer to "message" or "believe." The “f” seems to be a Facebook font.

(PTT photo)

Following a recent spate of stickers in Alishan National Scenic Area, at National Chung Cheng University's Lantan Library fence, and on utility poles all over Chiayi, there have frantic online discussions about the face behind the supposed vandalism. One woman claimed her car license plate was repeatedly targeted by the enigmatic individual, according to a Dcard networking platform story.

There have been uncorroborated claims on social media such as Facebook that people have met Wang Tian-xin in person. TV channel TVBS reported that he said to be an old man who has a Facebook page described as “interesting.” Even so, no link to the page is given.

The Chiayi City Environmental Protection Bureau commented that Article 27 of the Waste Removal Act (廢棄物清理法) states it is prohibited to deface public facilities or private property, with fines ranging from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000. The “mystery sticker bandit’s” activities are, said TVBS, causing renewed discussion about defacing property around the nation.

(DCard photo)
