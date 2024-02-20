Asia stocks dip, unimpressed by China rate cut

SINGAPORE, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares slipped from 1-1/2 month highs on Tuesday as a record rate cut in China failed to excite investors, while U.S. and Europe futures fell on fading chances for early cuts there.

China's five-year loan prime rate was lowered by 25 basis points to 3.95%, bigger than the five to 15 bp cuts forecast by economists. The one-year rate was left at 3.45%. The Shanghai Composite .SSEC was flat and blue chips .CSI300 fell 0.3%.

The Aussie dollar, a favourite proxy for China's fortunes, barely moved and iron ore futures - sensitive to demand from Chinese construction - slid 3%. AUD/IRONORE/

"This is the largest rate cut to the 5 year LPR that we have seen," said David Chao, global market strategist at Invesco.

Leaving one-year rates on hold, however, sends the signal that Beijing is still being selective on the policy front and "has not fully pivoted to broad-based easing," Chao said.

The yuan CNY=CFXS touched its lowest in three months in early trade before steadying at 7.1981 in the Asia afternoon.

Elsewhere Japan's Nikkei .N225 backed away from its flirtation with the index's 1989 high, closing 0.3% lower.

MSCI's index of Asia shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS slipped 0.1%. South Korean shares .KS11 fell 1%. .KS

U.S. Treasury yields ticked up, as cash trade resumed following Monday's U.S. holiday. S&P 500 futures ESc1 were 0.3% lower, as were European futures STXEc1

Outside China global markets are smarting a little as traders have sharply scaled back bets on U.S. rate cuts following high readings on producer and consumer prices.

Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields US10YT=RR, up 10 basis points last week rose 1 bp in Asia to 4.30%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR were steady at 4.65%. Moves in currency markets were modest though the dollar was strong enough to top 150 yen JPY=EBS.

The New Zealand dollar NZD=D3 paused a recent climb to steady at $0.6138 as traders weigh the risk of a surprise interest rate hike next week.

Economic indicators are likely to drive the next move, with Canadian inflation and European wages data the next in focus.

"The (European Central Bank) have flagged they are looking for signs of cooling wages before rate cuts are considered," said Corpay currency strategist Peter Dragicevich.

"Continued strength in the ECB wage indicator may see markets push out the potential start date for ECB policy easing, a support for the euro and headwind for the U.S. dollar."

The euro EUR=EBS was last a touch weaker at $1.0770.

BUYOUTS

Deals and earnings were also in the headlines.

Capital One COF.N, a U.S. consumer lender, said it will acquire credit card issuer Discover Financial Services DFS.N in an all-stock transaction valued at $35.3 billion, though prices didn't immediately react with markets closed.

In Australia, ANZ BankANZ.AX shares fell 2% and Suncorp SUN.AX shares rose 6% after ANZ's buyout of Suncorp's banking business was cleared by the competition tribunal.

Casino operator Star Entertainment shares SGR.AX fell 20% and hit a record low after a second regulatory investigation into the company's Sydney casino was announced.

BHPBHP.AX, the world's biggest listed miner, logged flat half-year profits and shares - dragged by the falling iron ore price - lost 1%.

Ahead there will be a wary eye on Nvidia's earnings report on Wednesday as investors discover whether it can beat already lofty expectations.

Commodity markets more broadly were steady in Asia trade with Brent crude futures LCOc1 flat at $83.53 a barrel. Gold XAU= held at $2,018 an ounce.

Soft commodities started the week on the back foot with wheat futures Wv1 dropping to the weakest level in three months on pressure from abundant Black Sea supplies. Short-covering lifted soybean futures Sv1 to one-week highs. GRA/

(Editing by Stephen Coates)