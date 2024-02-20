Construction Materials Market Exploring Perspectives How Focus Groups Illuminate Consumer Realities | CRH PLC, BBMG Corporation

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Construction Materials Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

Construction materials are substances or products used in the construction industry to build and construct various structures, including buildings, bridges, roads, dams, and infrastructure projects. These materials serve as the fundamental building blocks for construction and are selected based on their properties, durability, cost-effectiveness, and suitability for specific applications. The demand for residential units and increased infrastructure investment have boosted the global construction sector, especially in developing nations. Growing infrastructure investments, particularly in commercial projects, are bolstering the market’s demand. Additionally, increasing government investments and initiatives propel the expansion of the building materials industry.

In addition, rapid urbanization, and infrastructure development are acting as catalyzing factors for market growth across the globe. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and increasing demand for modern infrastructure drive the construction materials market. Developing countries are investing heavily in infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, airports, railways, and residential and commercial buildings, leading to a higher demand for construction materials. According to The World Bank, in 2020, approximately 4.38 billion people that are around 55% of the world’s population were living in urban areas.

In addition, it is predicted that by 2045, there are around 6 million people living in cities, an increase of 1.5 times annually. Thus, these aforementioned factors are propelling the growth of the Construction Materials Market during the estimated period. Moreover, the surging adoption of smart technologies and sustainable materials, as well as the increasing trend of sustainable and green building practices present various lucrative opportunities over the forecast years. However, the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and the regulatory barriers and permitting delays are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Construction Materials Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the increasing number of infrastructural development activities, and rising population, with the largest consumers of residential end-user. Whereas, Europe is expected to grow at a fastest growing over the forecast years. The flourishing growth of the construction sector, increasing focus on sustainable and green building practices, and increasing technological advancements in construction materials and manufacturing processes are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

China National Building Material Group Corporation. (China)

CRH PLC (Ireland)

Holcim Group (Switzerland)

BBMG Corporation Ltd. (China)

HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Knauf Gips GmbH (Germany)

Lixil Corporation (Japan)

Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd. (China)

Boral Limited (Australia)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V., and the company’s partners announced the Carbon Neutral Alliance, a network of 20 public and private entities for the renewable energy generation initiative. The objective of this project is to accelerate the development of innovative technologies to form CEMEX’s Rudersdorf plant the first carbon-neutral cement facility by 2030.

In March 2022, Calix and Heidelberg Cement declared that the company LEILAC-2 carbon capture project has received funding from the EU Horizon program. The primary objective of this project is to separate 20% of the Hanover cement plant’s CO2 emissions or approximately 100,000t of CO2 every year.

Global Construction Materials Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material Type, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

On June 8th, 2023, the Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau jointly released a report highlighting the resurgence of the U.S. market. The comprehensive analysis extended to the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2022. Notably, April 2022 witnessed a notable upswing in exports, reaching $300 billion, signifying a $13.4 billion surge. Concurrently, imports saw an increase to $294.5 billion, marking a substantial growth of $17.4 billion.

Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the persistent impact of COVID-19 on global economies, the report underscored a positive trajectory in the U.S. market. The year-over-year comparison between April 2020 and April 2022 revealed a decline in exports but a noteworthy rise in imports during the same period, indicative of the market’s evident attempts at recovery. However, it is essential to acknowledge that this recovery will directly influence the Consumer Goods industries, creating significant opportunities in the Market. The evolving market dynamics call for strategic considerations and proactive measures within the Consumer Goods sector to capitalize on the emerging trends and navigate the evolving landscape successfully.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Aggregates

Cement

Bricks and Blocks

Metals

Others

By End-user:

Residential

Infrastructure

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

