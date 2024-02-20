Alexa
Video shows Kaohsiung college student fatally hit by truck after falling off scooter

Following scooter drivers stop to direct traffic, place cone in front of victim, call emergency services

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/20 17:35
Scene of the accident. (Kaohsiung City Police Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A female college student died on Tuesday (Feb. 20) after she fell off her scooter and was run over by a truck.

At 8:04 am, a university student surnamed Yang (杨) was riding her scooter on Zhongzheng Road in Kaohsiung City's Dashe District when she lost her balance and fell to her left, reported ETtoday. Her upper body was crushed by the back tire of a cargo truck that had been moving in parallel with her.

At least six scooter drivers behind the woman stopped. A female scooter driver, wearing a khaki sweatshirt and a black skirt, parked her vehicle on the side of the road and checked on Yang's condition.

Other scooter drivers at the scene assisted by calling for first responders. The woman in khaki worked with others to direct traffic at the scene and found a triangular cone, which she placed in front of the site of the crash to protect Yang from oncoming traffic.

Police determined Yang was dead and did not send her to a hospital. Officers found a student ID card belonging to Yang, enabling them to identify her as a 23-year-old student at a local university.

Police contacted her family, who live in north Taiwan, and informed them of her death. The 50-year-old male truck driver surnamed Huang (黄) involved in the incident registered a breath alcohol content of 0.

Police arrive at scene of accident. (CNA photo)

Video of the accident:
