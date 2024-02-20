Taiwan man who posed as doctor for over 30 years charged

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A central Taiwan man with no formal medical qualifications posed as a doctor for more than 30 years and provided medical services, prosecutors said on Tuesday (Feb. 20).

Changhua prosecutors said the accused is a 69-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許), who reached his highest level of education upon graduating high school, per CNA. Hsu is accused of running a clinic in Changhua’s Lukang area, where he allegedly provided medical consultations, wrote prescriptions, gave injections, and took medical records.

Hsu’s patients reportedly included some with terminal illnesses whose ability to see a trained medical professional was delayed by his actions. Prosecutors said Hsu’s actions were a serious infringement on the rights of others and charged him with crimes under the Physicians Act.

When asked about his actions, Hsu said he once worked as an assistant in a medical clinic for six years, and that he believed this made him able to understand medicine and to write prescriptions. Prosecutors said he provided the allegedly fraudulent services intermittently over 30 years and made NT$2.4 million (about US$76,000) from the endeavor.

In cooperation with the local health bureau and police, prosecutors searched the premises from which Hsu operated in December, seizing medicines, patient medical records, and medical supplies. Prosecutors have appealed for Hsu to be denied a suspended sentence due to the seriousness of the charges.

If found guilty, Hsu may be sentenced to up to five years in prison and a fine of up to NT$1.5 million.