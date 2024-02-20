Japan Airlines resumes cargo service to Taiwan after 14 years

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan Airlines (JAL) resumed dedicated air cargo service to Taiwan after a 14-year absence with the arrival of a Boeing 767-300 aircraft on Monday (Feb. 19).

The plane was a passenger aircraft converted for the exclusive transport of cargo. It flew from Tokyo Narita Airport and landed at Taoyuan International Airport at 6:12 p.m., representing JAL’s intention to add air cargo flights, per Liberty Times.

JAL suspended exclusive air cargo service in 2011 due to increased competition and declining demand. Restarting two-way exclusive air cargo service reflects JAL’s optimism about growing business ties between Taiwan and Japan.



JAL exclusive air cargo flight lands at Taoyuan International Airport. (CNA photo)

JAL held a tea party before the arrival of the cargo plane, inviting guests such as Taoyuan International Airport Corporation President Fan Hsiao-lun (范孝倫) and Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Deputy Representative Hattori Takashi.

At the event, JAL said it expects growth in air cargo within East Asia. The restart of exclusive air cargo services will also increase aircraft utilization while significantly improving the freight load factor.

JAL’s new air cargo service to Taiwan will feature a Boeing 767-300ER all-cargo aircraft with a maximum load capacity of 32 tons in the upper cargo hold and 16 tons in the lower cargo hold.