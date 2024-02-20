Alexa
Taiwan People's Party seeks improved communication with KMT caucus

TPP Chair Ko Wen-je to personally attend meetings

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/20 16:43
Ko Wen-je rides a YouBike to the Legislative Yuan in Taipei on Tuesday as a member of his security detail follows. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s two opposition political parties, which together make up more than half of the legislature, will meet to discuss bettering mutual communication and understanding, Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said on Tuesday (Feb. 20).

Ko said it is important for the TPP and the Kuomintang (KMT) to establish “communication channels” to more efficiently overcome problems, per CNA. He said he will personally attend the Thursday night meeting between his party's legislative caucus and the KMT's, after which he hopes other members of his party would continue discussions in the future.

Ko did not respond directly to questions about the possibility of a formal cooperation agreement between the two parties, per CNEWS.

The TPP won eight seats in the 113-seat legislature at the general election in January, while the Democratic Progressive Party, who won the presidency, won 51. The KMT won the most seats in the lawmaking body and has a caucus of 53 of its legislators, further supported by two independents.
