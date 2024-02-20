Alexa
Taiwan to conduct live-fire drills, UAV flight trials next month

Combined drills to last 5 days around Jiupeng Military Base

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/20 16:43
Teng Yun 2 drone. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) will conduct a live-fire drill and a UAV test flight next month, the Maritime Port Bureau (MPB) announced on Monday (Feb. 19).

NCSIST will conduct the tests around Jiupeng Military Base over five days: March 6, 7, 8, 13, and 14. During these days, MPB has set a restricted area extending from Jiupeng to Manzhou Township in the south and Taitung’s Taimali Township in the north. The zone also stretches out towards Orchid Island and the south side of Green Island.

MPB warned that “all vessels are prohibited from sailing the exercise waters.” Both live-fire drills and test flights will take place 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. over those five days, while only firing exercises will take place 6 a.m.-8 a.m. on March 7 and 8. A maximum projectile height of 7.62 kilometers has been set.

The tests follow successful trials of anti-aircraft missiles conducted in August and November last year.
NCSIST
Maritime and Port Bureau
UAV
live-fire drill

