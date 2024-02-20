Dosing Pump Market Ethnography Techniques Bridging the Gap between Brands and Consumer Culture

Global Dosing Pump Market is valued at approximately USD 7.28 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A dosing pump is used to inject various chemicals or fluids into a flow of water, steam, or gas. The dosing pumps are meant to pump or inject small yet accurate flow rates of chemicals, material, or other desired products into fluid streams, vessels, or processing units using different ways. These systems are often powered by an insignificant electrical motor or air actuator, and they are controlled by an external system or, in most cases, an internal pump controller that changes the flow rate.

The factors driving global dosing pump market growth include an increase in demand for wastewater treatment applications and rising industrialization. Furthermore, an increase in the output rate of pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries promotes market growth. In addition, increased government support and awareness among consumers are expected to drive market expansion. Dosing pumps are vital for accurately injecting chemicals into water and wastewater, ensuring effective treatment, disinfection, and pH control. This sector’s growing focus on efficient water management and regulatory compliance fuels the demand for dosing pumps, which in turn contributes to market growth. According to the Statista in 2023, Thames Water invest USD 1.12 billion in sewage treatment facilities over the next two years, beginning in April. Of that, 650 million go towards expanding and updating more than 135 current sites to increase resilience and enhance capacity.

Thames Water invests an additional 470 million in the larger sewer network over that time. In June 2022, Daiki Axis Japan, a producer of water treatment technologies, announced the launch of its second facility in India in Haryana, with an investment of INR 200 crore. The factory, reportedly would produce 1,000 sewage treatment units using Japanese “Johkasou” technology, is expected to be built in Palwal, Haryana, India. Additionally, technical development and innovation in manufacturing processes provides lucrative opportunities to the market. However, the high cost of raw materials stifling market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In April 2022, SEKO, a global leader in chemical dosing pumps and metering, announced the addition of an integrated Wi-Fi hub to its WareDose warewash dosing pump systems, enabling operators to gain access to their systems through smartphone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In September 2022, Verder Liquids announced the release of the Verderflex Ds500. Regarding chemical dosing in municipal and industrial pumping applications, the Ds500 metering and dosing pump has been particularly designed to challenge established technical solutions.

