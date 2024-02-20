Russia detains US-Russian national for treason, reports say

Russian authorities in the Ural mountain city of Yekaterinburg have arrested a US-Russian dual national on treason charges, the state-owned TASS media outlet said Tuesday.

"The Federal Security Service in Yekaterinburg suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old resident of Los Angeles, who has dual citizenship of Russia and the United States," TASS reported.

The news agency did not provide information regarding the name of the woman, but said she was "involved in providing financial assistance to a foreign state."

The crime of treason carries a hefty punishment of up to 20 years in jail in Russia.

She was reportedly collecting money for a Ukrainian organization since February 2022, which was in turn helping the Ukrainian military. Russia first launched its invasion of Ukraine, which it calls the "special operation," on February 24, 2022.

Russia has earlier arrested other US nationals, such as Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich last year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated...

wd/nm (Reuters, AFP)