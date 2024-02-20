Alexa
Taiwan’s KMT chair visits Singapore

Low-key trip focuses on trade, population declline, education

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/20 15:02
KMT Chair Eric Chu with Singapore's former Foreign Minister George Yeo. (Facebook, George Yeo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kuomintang (KMT) Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) paid a low-key visit to Singapore, reports said Tuesday (Feb. 20).

The trip reportedly focused on trade issues, population decline, and education, per CNA. It was reportedly Chu’s first overseas visit since the KMT lost the Jan. 13 presidential election.

The opposition party did regain its status as the largest party at the Legislative Yuan, with 52 out of 113 seats. One of the aims of Chu’s visit might be to find inspiration for his party’s legislative work, the report said.

KMT officials were reluctant to comment on the trip, providing no details about Chu’s itinerary in the Southeast Asian country. News of the visit only emerged because Singapore’s former Foreign Minister George Yeo posted pictures on his Facebook page.
Singapore
Taiwan-Singapore relations
Eric Chu
KMT
George Yeo

