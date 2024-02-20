Taiwanese tourists choose Philippines’ Boracay as next vacation getaway

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Boracay Island in the Philippines, once known for the most beautiful beaches in Asia, is a top destination for Taiwanese tourists, with 2-hour, direct flights making the trip more convenient than ever.

The island’s 4 kilometers of white sand, crystal-clear water, and beautiful sunsets have attracted tourists from all over the world. Offshore coral reefs are home to diverse marine life, and the Philippine government has taken strong measures to protect the natural environment so tourists can enjoy the island for future generations.

For those in Taiwan, traveling to Boracay Island can be completed in about 3 hours total. Visitors can hop on a 2-hour, direct flight from Taoyuan International Airport to Caticlan (Boracay) Airport.

Ferry to Boracay Island. (Taiwan News photo)

From the airport, they need to take a 15-minute bus to the port. It is then a 15-minute ferry ride for NT$28 (US$0.89) to Boracay Island, where they can arrange a van to their accommodation.

The main mode of transport on the island is the motorized tricycle. Fares depend on the distance traveled, and to avoid overpaying, travelers should research ahead of time the average prices.

Motorized tricycle. (Taiwan News photo)

One thing not to miss is Boracay’s floating amusement park in the sea, with slides and trampolines, and activities such as snorkeling and SUP (stand-up paddle). It is recommended to book the activities through a travel agency or online platform for around NT$1,890 (US$60).

The more adventurous can take a speedboat to a remote sea platform, equipped with water activities including parasailing for NT$1,575-2,204 per person (US$50-70 per person), jet skiing for NT$1,575 (US$50) for 15 minutes or NT$2,520 (US$80) for 30 minutes, or ripping through waves on the exciting, inflatable banana boat for NT$472 (US$15) for 5 minutes.

At sunset, the Paraw sailing sunset tour is highly recommended. Passengers' feet can touch the water as they feel the cool breeze on their backs, making for an authentic experience of traditional sailing in the Philippines. It is recommended to buy the tour online for approximately NT$1,890 (US$60) to avoid haggling over prices locally.

Boracay’s floating amusement park in the sea. (Taiwan News photo)



Banana boat. (Taiwan News photo)

At dusk, visitors can enjoy the beautiful colors of the sunset’s afterglow. Live music, fire dancers, and nightlife lasts until dawn.

It is easy to find delicious food in Boracay, ranging from local Filipino cuisine to international options, such as Spanish, Italian, and American. Bars, restaurants, and shops are lined up along the beaches, bustling from morning to night.

Favorite local dishes include sinigang, a Filipino soup characterized by its sour and savory taste, served with garlic fried rice, beef caldereta, a hearty meat dish simmered to tenderness in spicy tomato sauce and vegetables, sisig, composed of chopped and seasoned pig's face, and crispy pata, pig's feet that have been deep-fried until crispy.



Filipino cuisine at Gerry's Grill. (Taiwan News photo)

Travelers can choose from a list of affordable accommodations close to White Beach, such as the Paradise Garden Resort Hotel, starting at NT$2,015 (US$64) a night. However, due to its close walking distance to the beach and restaurants, those mindful of noise at night should bring earplugs.

In 2018, the island was closed for six months of restoration after fears of overtourism. New rules were set for visitors to reduce waste, including the banning of smoking and drinking on beaches.

In addition, hotels and restaurants must follow proper waste management laws, after videos emerged of raw sewage and waste being dumped into the sea. Single-use plastics were also banned.



Bulabog Beach. (Taiwan News photo)

A maximum of 19,000 visitors are allowed each day, creating a more relaxing travel experience with fewer crowds. Before boarding the ferry, foreign nationals must pay an environmental fee of NT$168 (US$5.35).

Taiwan News interviewed a local tour guide named Dong Dong, who explained that many people in Boracay count on tourism for survival. During the pandemic, most workers lost their jobs and caught fish each day to feed their families, he said. He thanked the Taiwanese for choosing Boracay as their next travel destination, providing them with the opportunity to work and improve the economy.

Dong Dong said that some Taiwanese may be taken aback by Filipinos’ playful nature but emphasized the warm and welcoming hospitality of the Philippines. Through various regulations, everyone can work together to maintain the island’s beauty, he added.

Paraw sailing sunset tour. (Taiwan News photo)