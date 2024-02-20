Taiwan passport holders should still avoid Cuba, foreign ministry says

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it continues to recommend that citizens avoid traveling to Cuba after individuals visiting with Taiwan passports were denied entry to the country in December.

The ministry’s director for Latin America and the Caribbean Cheng Li-cheng (鄭力城) said on Tuesday (Feb. 20) that it is unclear if Taiwan’s passports will be accepted by Cuban customs, and the ministry is working to understand the situation. He said that for this reason, the public should consider not traveling to Cuba until the information is verified, per CNA.

The warning follows Cuban authorities denying entry to a Canadian-Taiwanese family in December on the grounds of its "one China policy." The family was traveling with Republic of China (ROC) passports, which the government of Taiwan issues to its citizens, and were returned to Canada after their passports were confiscated by Cuban immigration.

The family was reportedly told by Cuban immigration that they had been denied entry due to the deteriorating cross-strait relationship. At the time, Taiwan’s foreign ministry said direct communication with Cuban authorities is difficult, as Taiwan has no representation in the country.

No updated information has been gathered by Taiwan’s foreign ministry since this incident, Cheng said. He said the information on Cuban government websites regarding ROC passports is inconsistent, and the public should postpone travel to Cuba.

China and Cuba maintain close formal economic and political ties, and are partners on the Belt and Road project. Cuba was also one of the 53 countries that supported the controversial Hong Kong national security law at the United Nations in 2020.