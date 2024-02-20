Medical Radiation Shielding Market Importance of Brand Equity Measuring and Managing Your Brand’s Value

Report Ocean has published a new report on the Medical Radiation Shielding Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250+ pages.

Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market is valued approximately at USD 1.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Medical radiation shielding involves the use of various materials and techniques to protect patients, medical personnel and the general public from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation that are often used in medical imaging and treatments. Ionizing radiation, such as X-rays and gamma rays, can potentially damage live tissues and cells, leading to health risks such as radiation-induced cancers and other adverse effects. The key factors driving the market growth is rising prevalence of cancer, rising safety awareness among people working in radiation-prone environments, growing number of PET/CT scans, and rising number of trained radiologic technologists that anticipated to support the market growth. Moreover, the rising prevalence of cancer plays a significant role in supporting the growth of the Medical Radiation Shielding Market. As the incidence of cancer continues to rise, the number of diagnostic imaging procedures such as X-rays, CT scans, and nuclear medicine scans also increases. Additionally, cancer treatments such as radiation therapy are common. These procedures expose patients to ionizing radiation, which necessitates the use of effective radiation shielding to protect both patients and healthcare professionals from potential harmful effects. According to International Agency for Research on Cancer, in 2020 the new cases of pancreatic cancer in China were 125 thousand and it is anticipated to reach 149 thousand by 2025. In United States of America, the new cases of pancreatic cancer in 2020 were 56.7 thousand and by 2025 the number is anticipated to reach 62.9 thousand. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure across developing countries and increasing public-private investments in cancer research is anticipated to create the lucrative opportunity for the market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of adequate healthcare infrastructure and shortage of skilled oncologists/radiologist stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030. The key regions considered for the Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising number of radiography procedures, cohesive government initiatives, and presence of key market players. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the rising healthcare spending, growing awareness about radiation exposure, and favorable government policies and healthcare infrastructure. Major market player included in this report are:

ETS-Lindgren

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC

Ray-Bar Engineering Corp.

Gaven Industries Inc.

Global Partners in Shielding, Inc.

Medical Shielding Solutions

Mars Metal Company

Nuclear Lead Co. Inc.

A&L Shielding Recent Developments in the Market:

In September 2022, ESCO Technologies collaborated with IMRIS and Deerfield Imaging on an advanced MRI facility at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. The newly opened Hale Family facility will offer diagnostic and treatment capabilities during surgery using IMRIS' innovative on-demand intraoperative MRI (iMRI).

Segments Covered: Solution, End User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope* The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study. The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below: By Solution:

Radiation Therapy Shielding

Diagnostic Shielding By End User:

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Research Institutes

Other End Users By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report@ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw8164

