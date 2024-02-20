South Taiwan farmer caught snaring wild birds

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A farmer in Chiayi County’s Budai Township was told by the authorities to remove nets around his fish pond after they snared and killed wild birds.

Chiayi County Government sent personnel to visit on Monday (Feb. 19). They instructed the farmer to dismantle the nets around his fish pond within two days. Residents alerted authorities that more than 10 birds died because of the netting, per CNA.

Chiayi County Agriculture Department Animal Science and Conservation Section Director Shih Hui-ling (石蕙菱) told CNA that many wild birds inhabit the coastal township.



Chiayi County officials instruct a farmer to take down mist nets. (CNA photo)

Shih said when farmers stock their ponds with fish fry, mist nets are set up. The size and the near-transparent nature of mist nets snare many wild birds.

Compounding the problem is the migratory bird season when large groups of birds fly across Taiwan. Mist nets placed at this time lead to more bird casualties.

Shih said according to the Wildlife Conservation Act, wild animals killed in nets incur a fine between NT$60,000 (US$1,900) and NT$300,000. Furthermore, protected or endangered species caught or killed result in imprisonment of between six months and five years, and fines between NT$200,000 and NT$1 million.

Shih said there are many ecologically friendly ways to prevent birds from harming young fish stocks, including hanging discarded CDs, planting flags, and the use of bird repelling machines.