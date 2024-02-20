Eslite to close New Taipei, Taichung stores in strategic shift

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's largest bookstore chain Eslite Spectrum announced on Monday (Feb. 19) that it will be closing two stores in New Taipei and Taichung as part of its ongoing efforts to recalibrate its business strategies.

The store located in Taichung's Beitun District, opened in 2022, will be transformed into an exhibition space and will reopen on Saturday (Feb. 24). The New Taipei store in Linkou will permanently close its doors on Feb. 29, according to CNA.

Eslite's decision to close these stores is part of its strategy to maintain a dominant presence in Taiwan's reading scene by operating both large and smaller outlets.

In 2021, the company launched a plan to open 100 small "community stores" nationwide within three years. However, this plan was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, six community stores have been opened, and business has been thriving for the four that remain operational, said Eslite.

To better cater to customer preferences, Eslite will adjust its selection of books and other merchandise. For instance, the Songyan and Ximen branches will focus on products that appeal to tourists, who make up 30% to 40% of their customer base, per China Times.

As part of its expansion plans in Taipei, Eslite aims to establish at least one community store in each of the city's 12 administrative districts. The company has received expressions of interest in collaboration from both public and private sector organizations.

Eslite, one of Taiwan's most iconic bookstore chains, recently relocated its 24-hour bookstore to the Songyan branch in Xinyi District, near the Taipei Dome.