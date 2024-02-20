Taiwan establishes France, Poland parliamentary friendship groups

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan established the France Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association and the Taiwan-Poland Inter-Parliamentary Amity Association on Monday (Feb. 19) to enhance diplomacy.

Legislator Lin Chu-yin (林楚茵), the head of the two groups, said she hoped to garner domestic support to promote exchanges between Taiwanese, French, and Polish parliamentarians, as well as between various levels of government and civil society, Liberty Times reported.

French Representative to Taiwan Franck Paris pointed out the importance of encouraging French legislators to visit Taiwan and Taiwanese legislators to visit Europe to share Taiwan's democratic experience and uphold Taiwan's positive international image.

The January elections in Taiwan left a deep impression on the international community, Paris said, adding that Taiwan and France must cooperate and continue promoting democratic values. He encouraged French legislators to visit Taiwan and Taiwanese legislators to visit Europe to share Taiwan's experiences and values.

Polish Representative Cyryl Kozaczewski said parliamentary cooperation is especially important during these challenging times. Poland continues to assist Ukrainian refugees and is grateful for Taiwan's support in this regard, Kozaczewski said. The Polish diplomat said he hoped Taiwan and Poland could bolster cooperation in areas such as economy and semiconductors.