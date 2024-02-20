ADATA Chair Simon Chen opens museum with 1 million records in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — ADATA Chair Simon Chen (陳立白) appeared at his newly opened vinyl record museum in Taipei’s Neihu District on Monday (Feb. 19).

Chen rose to fortune by leading a company specializing in memory modules for computers, and later, flash drives. The museum, however, is his passion, holding his collection of more than one million vinyl records and 101 rare gramophones, as well as associated items like posters and advertisements.

Since his college years, Chen has been a devoted vinyl record collector, as he believes the medium offers a warmer musical tone that is superior to digital signals. Through the museum, he hopes to educate the public about the evolution of vinyl records, per CNA.



Chen's museum traces the history of recorded music. (CNA photo)

Chen showed the assembled media a cylinder phonograph that Thomas Edison invented. This was one of the first sound recording devices that later gave way to the vinyl record player some 200 years later.

The museum also displayed a scroll-type hurdy-gurdy from 1885, as well as a "talking doll" invented by Thomas Edison, a Victor gramophone, a U.K. E.M.G. handmade gramophone. As for his vinyl record collection, Chen said it ranged from vinyl records featuring Shanghai-era film star Hu Die (胡蝶) to records from around the world.

At the age of 17, Chen began working as a DJ and a barista in a Western-style cafe run by his sister. He would often try to select records that pleased his customers.



A collection of rare records from around the world. (CNA photo)

Later in college, Chen said a teacher from the electrical engineering department encouraged students to assemble radios, and he was given three credits for creating a record player. This experience further spurred his interest in collecting vinyl records, as he estimated that his vinyl collection alone (excluding gramophones) is worth NT$400 million (US$12.7 million).

Chen said an individual he had never met before gave him a gramophone and his entire vinyl record collection for free. This donor did so knowing that Chen would take good care of these items.

Chen said his vinyl music museum will soon be open for tours, with school teachers encouraged to bring their students to visit and learn about the history of recorded music.