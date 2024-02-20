Alexa
Taiwan tracks 24 Chinese military aircraft, 8 naval ships around nation

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/20 09:44
Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-10 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 24 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 19) and 6 a.m. on Tuesday (Feb. 20).

Of the 24 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, while seven entered the southwest corner of the country's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Two PLA aircraft also were tracked in the northeast corner of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 153 times and naval ships 90 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
