Germany seeks new EU sanctions on Moscow over Navalny's death

Germany is pressing for more European Union sanctions against Russia, German top diplomat Annalena Baerbock said Monday ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting due to be attended by the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalny fell unconscious and died on Friday after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" penal colony in Kharp, about 1,900 kilometers (1,200 miles) northeast of Moscow, Russia's prison service said.

Germany calls for sanctions, summons Russian ambassador

Baerbock said Germany would propose new sanctions against Moscow, expressing hope that they would be approved soon by the 27-nation bloc.

"We have seen the brutal force with which the Russian president represses his own citizens who take to the streets to demonstrate for freedom or write about it in newspapers," Baerbock said. "We will propose new sanctions in light of the death of Alexei Navalny."

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also backed imposing more sanctions.

"[EU] member states will propose sanctions for sure against those responsible," he said. "The great responsible is (Russian President Vladimir) Putin himself."

The ministers were already scheduled to discuss the EU's 13th package of sanctions against Russia since its February 2022 Ukraine invasion. Hungary has yet to back the new sanctions.

Germany's Foreign Ministy also announced that the Russian ambassador in Berlin had been summoned over Navalny's death. A ministry spokesperson said in a press conference that a meeting with the Russian ambassador was to take place on Monday.

"Germany expressly demands the release of all those imprisoned in Russia for political reasons," the spokesperson said, adding, "It is shocking that people are being arrested in Russia for laying flowers in honor of Alexei Navalny's death."

Navalny's wife says Putin 'killed' him

Navalny's widow Yulia, meanwhile, accused Russian President Putin of killing her husband.

"Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny," she said in a video message released on Monday, ahead of her scheduled attendance of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels.

She accused the Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's body, which his family and lawyers have yet to gain access to, until traces of the Novichok nerve agent disappear from his body.

"We know exactly why Putin killed Alexei three days ago," she said. "We will tell you about it soon. We will definitely find out who exactly carried out this crime and how exactly. We will name the names and show the faces."

Appearing to hold back tears, Yulia Navalnaya vowed to continue on the path her husband had followed.

"I will continue to fight for the freedom of our country," she said. "I want to live in a free Russia, I want to build a free Russia."

The Kremlin has denied involvement in Navalny's death and dismissed claims that Putin was responsible as unacceptable.

Borrell vows Putin 'will be held accountable'

Yulia Navalia addressed the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday, reiterating her determination to keep up the struggle.

"We expressed the EU’s deepest condolences to Yulia Navalnaya," Borrell said in a social media post. "Vladimir Putin and his regime will be held accountable for the death of Alexei Navalny."

Navalny's widow drew a standing ovation from the room, as she called on the EU to do more to target the Russian president's circle. She also warned against striking any deals with the Russian leaders.

"As Yulia said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin," Borrell added. "We will continue our support to Russia’s civil society and independent media."

rmt/nm (AFP, dpa, Reuters)