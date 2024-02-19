Dutch Pavilion takes center stage at Taipei International Book Exhibition

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2024 Taipei International Book Exhibition is set to open on Tuesday (Feb. 20) for six days at Taipei World Trade Center Hall 1.

The Netherlands takes center stage as the guest country, showcasing its rich literary heritage with a captivating pavilion designed by the Dutch architectural firm MVRDV.

MVRDV's design for the pavilion reflects the Netherlands' commitment to sustainability and its long-standing relationship with Taiwan. Three interconnected circular structures, constructed from recycled materials, represent the key themes: "1624," "Diversity and Inclusion," and "Dutch Design and Sustainability."

Visitors can journey through time, exploring the Netherlands' past, present, and future through historical artifacts like a model of the 17th-century Dutch battleship HMS Friesland, replicas of rare antique maps, and ancient books.

The pavilion's main structure is made from canvas wrapped around recyclable scaffolding, featuring Dutch landscapes like the sea, polders, and dunes. This creates a serene atmosphere amid the bustling exhibition hall.

The central circle showcases contemporary Dutch literature, offering a space for symposiums, lectures, and children's activities. A playful 2-meter-tall Miffy Bunny installation is onsite.

Beyond the Dutch pavilion, the Digital Theme Pavilion, curated by Lin Tai-han (林大涵), CEO of Backer Founder, presents an innovative interactive adventure titled "Word Game: Forest of the Future." Inspired by the classic indie game "Word Game," visitors can create books through artificial intelligence.

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) curates the Taiwan Comic Book Pavillion and showcases more than 30 popular Taiwanese comics. Meanwhile, the Indie Publishers Association of Taiwan brings a touch of whimsy with their "Citizens' Book Zone," featuring a carousel, pirate ship, coffee cups, and roller coasters.

The Children's Book Pavilion takes the shape of a large ship where visitors can step into a live reproduction of a medieval dock scene. Children can even step into the role of a captain, recording their own illustrated stories in a simulated captain's cabin.