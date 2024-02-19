Ukraine updates: Russia claims full control of Avdiivka plant

Russia's forces have taken full control of the Soviet-era coke plant in the battered Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, Russia's Defense Ministry said Monday.

The fall of the eastern city marks Moscow's biggest gain since it captured the city of Bakhmut in May 2023. It also comes almost two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss military support for Ukraine and new sanctions against Moscow.

Here's a look at the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Monday, February 19:

Navalny's widow to meet EU ministers in Brussels

The widow of Alexei Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's opponent who died in an Arctic prison last week, is set to meet European foreign ministers in Brussels.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he would welcome Yulia Navalnaya to the 27-nation bloc's Foreign Affairs Council on Monday.

"EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia" and "honor" Navalny's memory, he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The foreign ministers are to discuss providing military support for Ukraine, as well as a new sanctions package against Moscow. Hungary is the only EU state yet to approve the proposed restrictions against nearly 200 firms and people.

Japan hosts Ukraine reconstruction meeting to showcase support

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday vowed his nation's long-term engagement in Ukraine's reconstruction, calling it a future investment, as Japan hosted Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks.

Support for Ukraine's reconstruction is about "investing in the future," Kishida said in his opening remarks at a conference in Tokyo, which Japan co-organized with the Ukrainian government and business organizations.

"The war in Ukraine is still going on at this very moment and the situation is not easy. The promotion of economic reconstruction, however, is not only an investment for the future of Ukraine but also investing in Japan and the whole globe," he said.

Kishida announced a new bilateral tax treaty and the start of negotiations for an investment treaty without providing further details. The two countries also signed more than 50 bilateral agreements, including accords for cooperation in the agriculture and energy sectors.

Shmyhal, who headed Ukraine's delegation of more than 100 people, expressed thanks for the encouragement and said that "today is the new start of cooperation between the two countries."

He added "Ukraine is not just rebuilding, we are generating new rules of the game, new approaches," he said. All eyes are on Ukraine, and "dictators and potential invaders" are also turning their eyes to see how Moscow's violation of the international law is seen and how the world will react to it, he added.

Russia claims full control of war-ruined Avdiivka

Russian forces have taken full control of the Soviet-era coke plant in the battered Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, reports citing the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said its troops had advanced about 9 kilometers (5 miles) in that part of the 1,000-km (620-mile) front line, and that Russian soldiers were pushing forward following a deadly urban battle.

"The 'Centre' grouping of troops, taking the offensive, took full control of the coke plant in Avdiivka," the ministry said in its statement, along with a video that showed a series of blasts in what appeared to be the plant.

"Russian flags were hoisted on the administrative buildings of the plant," the ministry added. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

The fall of Avdiivka marks Moscow's biggest gain since it captured the city of Bakhmut in May 2023. It also comes almost two years to the day since Russia launched a full-scale war by ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

dvv/nm (AP, Reuters)