Taiwan Kinmen Fishermen's Association issues warnings to local fishers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Kinmen Fishermen's Association (KFA) informed local fishers on Monday (Feb. 19) that China was conducting enhanced maritime patrols in Kinmen, per China Times.

The announcement comes as Taiwan and China scuffle over an incident involving the Taiwan Coast Guard and a Chinese speedboat containing four people on Wednesday (Feb. 14), per Focus Taiwan. The boat crossed into Kinmen waters, refused inspection from the Taiwan Coast Guard, and capsized, resulting in the deaths of two people.

The three-point announcement said:

The Chinese Coast Guard has enhanced law enforcement in the waters between Kinmen and Xiamen, launching patrols.

It is a sensitive period for Taiwan-China relations. Fishers are urged not to operate beyond borders or engage in any illegal activities.

If there is a dispute or interception by Chinese vessels, report to 333626 - Operator 9 - KFA Radio, or dial 118 for the Taiwan Coast Guard Administration.

KFA Chair Chen Shui-i (陳水義) said they have already notified the fishers' contact group to pay close attention to safety while fishing. If there is a problem, they should report it promptly, he added.

The speedboat issue could be a case of China’s growing use of gray zone operations, some analysts say, per VOA.