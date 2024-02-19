Video shows scooter narrowly avoiding crash with bus in Taiwan's Taroko Gorge

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scooter driver narrowly avoided a head-on collision with a bus on a narrow mountain road in Hualien County, a video broadcast Sunday (Feb. 18) shows.

A couple was riding on a scooter on Provincial Highway 8 near the Taroko National Park Visitor Center on Saturday afternoon, reported FTV News. Moments after exiting a tunnel the scooter came upon an intercity bus in its lane, with both drivers swerving away from each other at the last second.

In dashcam footage of the incident, the scooter driver and his female passenger can be heard screaming as the bus barrels toward them. The bus driver braked and turned just enough to avoid a direct impact, while the scooter driver skirted the shoulder while trying to avoid the guardrail.

A banging sound can be heard as the two vehicles nearly collide, possibly indicating that a component of the scooter had been clipped by the bus. The driver can then be heard cursing the bus driver for the near-collision.

United Highway Bus Co. (Ubus) confirmed the bus was theirs. It pledged to review the bus driving record and provide additional education and training for the driver.

In addition, it said the road section is narrow and will request the Highway Bureau to install additional traffic mirrors.

Hualien County Police Bureau said it had not received a report about the incident, but reminded the public of the narrowness of Provincial Highway 8. It urged motorists to keep to the right side of the road, adhere to the speed limits, and slow down when navigating bends.