Roof Cladding Market Is Likely to Experience a Massive Growth in Near Future

The global roof cladding market revenue was around US$ 87.4 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 130.5 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Roofing is a covering layer that is used to cover the roof and create a weatherproof and waterproof layer that is installed to control moisture from collecting on the roof surface. This is a large sheet or many small overlapping units delivered on the outer surface of the roof. It is weatherproof, fireproof, insulating against temperature and noise, durable, and delivers an aesthetic look.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global roof cladding market are: –

– Atas International, Inc.

– Cembrit Holdings A/S

– Decra Roofing Systems Inc.

– Everest Industries Limited

– Firestone Building Products

– Kingspan Group

– Reed’s Metal Inc.

– Shildan Group

– Sika AG

– Westlake Corporation

– Other prominent key players

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The global roof cladding market noticed substantial growth over the past decade, because of the rising construction activities, which is anticipated to expand the growth during the forecast period

– The improvements by industry players, a boost in commercial and residential construction activities, and an upsurge in home renovation and remodeling expenditures drive the growth of the global roof cladding market.

– The high installation cost of roofing is predicted to limit the growth of the roof cladding market.

– The different prominent key players are extending their business globally, to expand their customer base, improve effective operations, and extend product portfolios led to the growth of the global roof cladding market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic affected the different manufacturers in the roof cladding market and had to stop their business in countries like China, the U.S., and India. The impact of the pandemic directly influenced the sales of roof-cladding companies. Also, the lack of manpower and raw materials restrained the supply of raw materials in the roof cladding, which negatively affected the growth of the roof cladding market.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global roof cladding market revenue. A rise in expenditure for infrastructure growth in the commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors has expanded the growth of the market in the region. Similarly, the majority of countries in the region are spending on the construction sector for the development of their economies.

Global Roof Cladding Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global roof cladding market segmentation focuses on Type, Roof Type, Application, and Region

Segmentation based on Type

– Asphalt and Slate

– Tiles

– Metal

– Fiberglass

– Others

Segmentation based on Roof Type

– Flat Roof

– Slope Roof

Segmentation based on Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

