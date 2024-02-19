Real-Time Payments Market High-Flying Market Size to Drive Big Profits in the Future

According to the latest research report on the Real-Time Payments Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global real-time payments market revenue was around US$ 17.1 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 123 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Real-time payments is an inter-bank, fully electronic payment system in which irreversible funds are transferred from one bank account to another, and where validation back to the originator and receiver of the payment is available in one minute or less. Real-time payments are appealing to consumers and businesses because they are faster, more efficient, cheaper, and potentially lower-risk means of moving money compared to traditional techniques.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global real-time payments market are: –

– ACI Worldwide, Inc.

– Cognizant, FIS Inc.

– Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

– Finastra

– Fiserv, Inc.

– Mastercard, Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Mindgate Solutions Private Limited

– Montran Corp.

– PayPal Holdings, Inc.

– TCS

– Temenos AG

– Visa Inc.

– Volante Technologies Inc.

– Sila

– Rapyd

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Real-Time Payments Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, prominent players, segments, and sub-segments.

Market research plays a crucial role in understanding the dynamics of the Market. It helps businesses and marketers identify key demographics and market segments that are most likely to use a given product or service. Key Companies can tailor their advertising efforts and optimize their strategies by understanding consumer preferences and behaviors.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Payment device flexibility, reduced transaction time, real-time transaction processing, and the rise in convenience are some of the major advantages delivered by real-time payments, which push the growth of the real-time payment market.

– Due massive adoption of real-time payments among merchants, and the growth in the usage of smartphones and faster connectivity, have allowed customers and retailers to achieve real-time payments through their smartphones, driving the growth of the real-time payment market.

– The growing difficulties in the replacement process of point-of-sale (POS) terminals and data breaches restrict the growth of the real-time payment market.

– The growth in initiatives and development toward digitalized payments is expected to deliver a potential growth opportunity for the real-time payment market.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the real-time payment market since the trend of contactless payment grew during the pandemic, which, resulted in a drop in check and cash payment procedures.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the real-time payment market and is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fast adoption of mobile wallets like Samsung Pay and Apple Pay that have contributed toward the growth of the real-time payments market in North America. Also, the rise in the trend of contactless payment during the pandemic boosted the adoption of real-time payment methods like QR codes and Near Field Communication (NFC).

Global Real-Time Payments Market Drivers and Restraints

The Global Real-Time Payments Market is driven by several key factors that significantly impact its growth and development. Understanding these drivers is essential for businesses and marketers to capitalize on opportunities and effectively harness the potential of Real-Time Payments in the digital landscape.

Despite the numerous opportunities and benefits that Real-Time Payments offer, the Global Market also faces certain restraints that can impact its growth and effectiveness. Identifying and understanding these restraints is crucial for businesses and marketers to navigate the challenges and optimize their strategies.

Segmentation Outline

The global real-time payments market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Model, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

– Solution

– Services

– Professional Services

– Managed Services

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

– On-premises

– Cloud

Segmentation based on Enterprise Size

– Large Enterprises

– Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT and Telecommunications

– Retail and e-commerce

– Government

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

