Taiwan tracks 7 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships

Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor Chinese activity

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/19 17:17
Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked seven Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 18) and 6 a.m. on Monday (Feb. 19).

Of the seven People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, one entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during that time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft and naval ships and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor PLA activity.

So far this month, Taiwan has tracked Chinese military aircraft 129 times and naval ships 82 times. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by incrementally increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships operating around Taiwan.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
(MND image)
Taiwan
Taiwan ADIZ
ADIZ incursions
Taiwan Strait median line

