British National Gallery to display paintings for 1st time in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — National Gallery of Britain masterpieces are set to debut in Taiwan, showcasing works by artists such as Van Gogh and Raphael, according to Chimei Museum on Monday (Feb. 19).

The exhibition, "Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London," will commence May 2. Chimei Museum said this marks the first occasion the National Gallery has organized an exhibition in Taiwan.

Among the 50 featured works are paintings by Raphael, one of the three Renaissance masters, the Dutch master of light and shadow Rembrandt, and the post-impressionist giant Van Gogh. Describing the show, the museum noted, "From the 15th-century Renaissance to the impressionist movement, 52 splendid authentic works present a microcosm of Western art history spanning 400 years."

Chimei Museum said this is the National Gallery's first time to loan paintings to Taiwan since its establishment in 1824, with this year marking its 200th anniversary. The organizers hailed the display as a "rare exhibition that is a once-in-a-century opportunity."

The National Gallery is one of the world's premier art museums, housing a collection of over 2,300 paintings from the 13th to the 20th century. Chimei Museum said that by presenting art from different eras the public may gain an understanding of the essence of Western art history spanning over four centuries.

The exhibition is scheduled to run from May 2 to Sept. 1, 2024. Admission will be by reservation for specific dates and times, with a limited pre-order event starting from March 1. There will be "Early Bird Tickets," "Wednesday Art Enjoyment Tickets," and "Opening Limited Edition Tickets."



(Facebook, Chimei Museum image)