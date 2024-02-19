Mortuary Equipment Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in near Future

According to the latest research report on the Mortuary Equipment Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global mortuary equipment market revenue was around US$ 919.9 million in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Mortuary equipment is utilized for proper handling of dead bodies to assure proper investigation of the reason of death, they are most generally utilized in medical research and for further disposal of the body. Mortuary equipment is used in facilities like mortuaries and morgues. The difference between a mortuary and a morgue is that the latter is equipped in hospitals.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global mortuary equipment market are: –

– Barber of Sheffield

– C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c

– EIHF Isofroid

– Ferno-Washington Inc.

– Hickey & Co.

– HYGECO

– KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG

– LEEC Ltd

– Mopec Inc.

– Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc.

– Mortuary Lift Company

– SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

– SOVA Motion

– Span Surgical Co

– Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

– Other prominent key players

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in mortality rate due to chronic disease and the increase in the number of casualties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic pushes the growth of the mortuary equipment market.

– The growth in the adoption of technologically developed devices like autopsy platforms, dissection tables, and embalming platforms across the world further fuels the demand for the mortuary equipment market.

– The high cost of mortuary equipment hinders the growth of the mortuary equipment market.

– The rise in the geriatric population along with chronic disease in developing countries and the emerging healthcare market in developing countries is anticipated to deliver a lucrative possibility to the mortuary equipment market in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive influence on the mortuary equipment market. The growth in the prevalence of COVID-19 has pushed the demand for mortuary equipment due to a boost in mortality rate in most countries.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the mortuary equipment market in terms of revenue and is expected to stay dominant during the forecast period because of the adoption of technologically advanced products, growth in several private hospitals, and development of automated devices like autopsy platforms, dissection tables, and embalming platforms.

Also, Asia-Pacific is expected to notice a lucrative growth because of the increased population in emerging countries like India, China, and Japan, the increase in cancer patients, and the growth in mortality.

Scope of the Report

Segmentation Outline

The global mortuary equipment market segmentation focuses on Product, Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product

– Body transporters and trays

– Stretchers

– Trolleys

– Carrier

– Autopsy tables

– L shaped Autopsy tables

– Stationary Autopsy tables

– Adjustable Autopsy tables

– Refrigerators

– For 2 Body

– For 3 Body

– For 10- 15 Body

– Others

– Mortuary cabinets

– Crematoriums

– Cremation Ovens

– Cremator Charger

– Other

Segmentation based on Type

– Manual

– Automated

Segmentation based on End User

– Hospitals

– Forensic labs

– Research organizations

– Medical educational institutions

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

