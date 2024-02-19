Microarray Market May See Potential Upside in Years to Come

According to the latest research report on the Microarray Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global microarray market size was valued at US$ 4.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 8.4 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Microarray is a technology in which a huge number of nucleic acids are attached to a surface and are utilized to estimate the relative engagement of nucleic acid series in a mixture through hybridization and subsequent detection of the hybridization events.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global microarray market are: –

– RayBiotech Life, Inc.

– GE Healthcare

– Merck KGaA

– NextGen Sciences

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

– PerkinElmer Inc.

– Invitae Corporation

– Arrayit Corporation

– Diasorin Group

– Schott Minifab, Illumina, Inc.

– Microarray Inc.

– PathogenDx, Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

– Danaher Corporation

– Agilent Technologies, Inc.

– bioMerieux SA

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The growth of the microarray market size is driven by increase in number of on-going R&D activities, increase in government support for research and development activities and increase in healthcare expenditure.

– The rapidly evolving software technology and information, the rise in incidence of cancer, and emerging bioinformatics are considerably contributing toward the growth of the microarray market.

– The lack of skilled professionals and limitations of microarray analysis technology are negatively influencing the growth of the microarray market.

– The surge in applications of microarray technique in medical field shows the opportunity for the microarray market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the microarray industry in a positive way, like different other biotechnology and diagnostics industries were affected. The COVID-19 has helped to rise the demand for microarray technology to notice the mapping COVID-19 antibody and molecular tests for Covid-19 infection.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the microarray market in terms of revenue and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period because of the strong presence of key players, presence of large patient population, higher number of research, favorable expenditure policies in healthcare system, ease of products availability, well developed healthcare infrastructure, development, and innovation activities, and higher adoption of advanced products.

Global Microarray Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global microarray market segmentation focuses on Product and Services, Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product and Services

– Consumable

– Research Applications

– Drug Discovery

– Disease Diagnostics

– Other Applications

– Instruments

– Research Applications

– Drug Discovery

– Disease Diagnostics

– Other Applications

– Software and Services

– Research Applications

– Drug Discovery

– Disease Diagnostics

– Other Applications

Segmentation based on Type

– DNA Microarray

– Protein Microarray

– Other Microarray

Segmentation based on End User

– Research and Academic Institutes

– Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

– Diagnostic Laboratories

– Other End Users

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

