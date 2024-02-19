Royal Jelly Market Gaining Momentum with Positive External Factors

According to the latest research report on the Royal Jelly Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global royal jelly market revenue was around US$ 1.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Royal jelly is a white, homogeneous paste-like material made up mostly of protein, lipids, water, and crucial minerals. It is high in free amino acids like lysine, glycine, and glutamic acid. Royal jelly includes lipids like beeswax, phenols, fatty acids, phospholipids, and corticosteroids.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global royal jelly market are: –

– Durham’s Bee Farm

– Glory Bee

– Jiangshan Bee Enterprise

– Nestle S.A.

– Now Health Group, Inc.

– Nu-Health Products

– Shamee Bee Farm Source Naturals, Inc

– Y.S. Organic Bee Farms

– Yamada Bee Farm, Inc

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Royal Jelly Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rising consumer awareness regarding fitness and health is estimated to drive the growth of the global royal jelly market.

– The royal jelly is used to treat asthma, infertility, diabetes, skin diseases, fever, liver issues, and menopausal symptoms. These advantages, along with its usefulness in cosmetics, are anticipated to cause expansion of the global royal jelly market.

– The royal jelly has several benefits in cosmetics, including skin lightening and toning, treating skin irritation, stimulating hair growth, and allergies which is anticipated to boost the growth of the global royal jelly market.

– Due to the hassle-free availability, ease of collection, and rising popularity of royal jelly, which has a wide range of uses, the healthcare industry firms have significant space for development in the royal jelly market.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has disrupted the apiculture market across the world. Also, the impact of the pandemic on the economy and society has been noticed as a result of global lockdowns. Airline suspensions, limitations on travel, and most importantly, a downshift in the economy have impacted the business of royal jelly manufacturers across the world.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the royal jelly market in terms of revenue. Owing to the higher percentage of the preference of the population to utilize royal jelly products in the Asia-Pacific countries. Due to its health benefits as well as the availability of products in the Asia-Pacific region.

Global Royal Jelly Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global royal jelly market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, Form, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Fresh Royal Jelly

– Royal Jelly Extract

Segmentation based on Application

– Food and Beverages

– Healthcare

– Dietary Supplements

– Cosmetics

– Others

Segmentation based on Form

– Liquid

– Capsule

– Gel

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

