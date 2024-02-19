Plant-based Meat Market A Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Growth in Future

According to the latest research report on the Plant-based Meat Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global plant-based meat market revenue was around US$ 6.3 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.5% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

The plant-based meat products are becoming incredibly popular as they are a possible option for animal-based meat products. The plant-based meat decreases the dependence on animal-based meat products and delivers numerous health benefits.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global plant-based meat market are: –

– Pinnacle Foods Inc. (Conagra Brands, Inc.)

– Amy?s Kitchen, Inc.

– Atlantic Natural Foods, Inc.

– Lightlife Foods, Inc.

– Schouten Europe B.V.

– Sweet Earth, Inc.

– Impossible Foods Inc.

– The Kraft Heinz Company

– Hain Celestial

– Beyond Meat

– Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC

– Monde Nissin

– Kellogg?s Company

– Fry Family Food

– Other Prominent key players

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The plant-based meat market is accumulating huge popularity because of the increasing trend towards veganism and increasing concerns over animal welfare.

– The high sodium content of plant-based meat can be dangerous to people suffering from diabetes, hypertension, and other health disorders. These factors are expected to restrain the growth of the plant-based meat market in the upcoming years.

– The rising health concerns over diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and other diseases due to the high-fat content of animal-based meat products are expected to expand the demand for the plant-based meat market in the upcoming years.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has positively influenced different industries and because of this, the beverage and food sector has experienced positive growth. This, in turn, pushed the demand for plant-based meat products globally and this is because plant-based meat products are widely consumed by health-conscious and vegan people.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global plant-based meat market in terms of revenue. This growth is major because of the rising popularity of plant-based meat in the U.S. due to health, environmental, and ethical reasons.

Also, the Europe region is expected to stay as the fastest-growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Global Plant-based Meat Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global plant-based meat market segmentation focuses on Product Type, Source, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

– Tofu

– Tempeh

– Seitan

– Others

Segmentation based on Source

– Soy

– Pea

– Wheat

– Others

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

– Indirect

– Direct

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

