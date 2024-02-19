Native Collagen Market to See Massive Growth by 2024-2032

According to the latest research report on the Native Collagen Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global native collagen market revenue was around US$ 324.1 million in 2022 and the native collagen industry is estimated to reach US$ 555.1 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Native collagen is extracted from the cartilages and bones of bovine, marine species, poultry, and porcine. It is insoluble and is distinguished by less chance of direct consumption also inclusion in beverage and food products. This unprocessed and raw form of collagen locates applications in joint and bone reconstruction, tissue generation, wound healing, and the formulation of topical cosmetic products.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global native collagen market are: –

– Aviva Systems Biology Corporation

– Beyond Biopharma Co., Ltd.

– Bioiberica S.A.U.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Cosmo Bio

– Creative Enzymes

– RayBiotech, Inc.

– REPROCELL Inc.

– Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

– Symatese

– TSI Group Ltd.

– Vetoquinol S.A

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Native Collagen Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, prominent players, segments, and sub-segments. This research document serves as a crucial tool for gaining deeper insights into the present state of the market and its prospective growth until the year 2032.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the demand for collagen in elderly people will propel the growth of the native collagen market.

– Investment and innovations of the market players to extract native collagen from plants will play a major role in the expansion of the native collagen market.

– The growth in sport activities across the world and the rise in demand for fast food across the world has caused the growth of the native collagen market.

– The immediate growth in the beverage and food industry across the world has a positive influence on the native collagen market.

– The rise in awareness about the benefits of consuming native collagen by elderly people regarding muscle healing and pain will propel the demand for the native collagen market.

– The advancement in the application of native collagen in cosmetics and healthcare to slow aging will deliver abundant possibilities for the development of the global native collagen market in the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative influence on the native collagen market. This market has experienced lower-than-anticipated demand across all regions corresponding to pre-pandemic levels, due to the shutdown of different agricultural activities and food processing industries from where feedstock is utilized as raw material for production.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, North America dominated the global native collagen market. Canada and the U.S. are the major players in this region. The growing usage of collagen in food industries, Nutri-cosmetics, increasing interest in protein consumption, advancing application in healthcare, and growing usage of collagen-based biomaterials are the major factors pushing the growth of the native collagen market in this region.

Global Native Collagen Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global native collagen market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Source

– Bovine

– Porcine

– Poultry

– Marine

– Others

Segmentation based on Application

– Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

– End Use

– Bone and Joint Reconstruction

– Wound Dressing

– Tissue Regeneration

– Others

– Cosmetics

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

