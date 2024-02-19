Needle Coke Market Update Companies Showing Sign of Enormous Growth

According to the latest research report on the Needle Coke Market by Report Ocean, there is a notable increase in growth opportunities projected for the forthcoming years. This comprehensive report offers valuable insights across a range of market segments, providing crucial details about market conditions, growth catalysts, and a competitive evaluation. The report spans 104 pages and is complemented by tables and visual aids, making it a vital resource for businesses and investors seeking a comprehensive grasp of the Market.

The global needle coke market revenue was around US$ 2.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach US$ 5.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Needle coke is a specialty grade of pet coke, considered for its crystalline form, which makes it appropriate for the production of electrodes. It is commonly made in a specialized coker using low-sulfur FCC slurry as feedstock. There are different types of needle coke, including petroleum-based and coal-based.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global needle coke market are: –

– Asbury Carbons Inc.

– Baosteel Group

– Essar Oil Ltd

– GrafTech International Ltd

– HEG Limited

– Indian Oil Corporation

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Mott Corporation

– Nippon Steel Corporation

– Petroleum Coke Industry

– Phillips 66

– Reliance Industries

– Shell Global

– Sumitomo Corporation

– Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

– Other prominent key players

Scope of the Report

The research report on the Global Needle Coke Market provides a comprehensive and detailed analysis of the industry. It encompasses vital elements such as industry size, market share, prominent players, segments, and sub-segments. This research document serves as a crucial tool for gaining deeper insights into the present state of the market and its prospective growth until the year 2032.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– Due to the wide applications of needle coke in different industries like lithium-ion batteries, graphite electrodes, rubber compounds, special carbon material, and many more, expected to note the high growth of the global needle coke market.

– The growing demand for graphite electrodes to power electric arc furnaces for steel-making industries of needle coke, supported by various national industrial policies, is likely to push the growth of the needle coke market during the forecast period.

– Also, the surge in preference toward hybrid electric vehicles is pushing the growth of the needle coke market during the forecast period.

– The high production cost of needle coke is expected to restrict the development of the needle coke market.

– The growth in technological improvement is anticipated to show ample growth possibilities for the needle coke market.

Impact of COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic had a detrimental influence on the supply of graphite electrodes and the export and import of needle coke. However, the pandemic associated with the high volatility of crude oil prices has slowed down the many refinery projects all over the world, which led to the growth in the demand for electric vehicles.

Regional Analysis

In 2022, Asia-Pacific dominated the needle coke market in terms of revenue. There is a rising demand for high-quality needle coke in the manufacturing of graphite electrodes in this region. Needle coke is also utilized in the creation of nuclear graphite, which is used in nuclear furnaces.

Global Needle Coke Market Drivers and Restraints

Segmentation Outline

The global needle coke market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

– Petroleum Based

– Coal Based

Segmentation based on Application

– Graphite Electrodes

– Lithium-ion Battery

– Special Carbon Material

– Rubber Compounds

– Others

Segmentation based on Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Netherlands

– Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– Australia

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest Of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

Key Questions Market Research and Analysis Report

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What is the historical growth rate of the market, and what are the projected growth rates for the future?

Who are the major players in the market, and what is their market share?

What are the market trends and dynamics influencing the industry?

What are the key drivers of market growth?

What are the challenges and barriers faced by market participants?

What are the emerging opportunities in the market?

What is the competitive landscape of the market?

What are the consumer preferences, behaviors, and buying patterns within the market?

What is the market segmentation, and how are different market segments performing?

(*Note: The historical years and projected period in the report are flexible and can be tailored upon request. Additionally, the scope of the published report is adjustable to meet specific requirements, and customized analyses based on particular geographies or countries can be included as part of the customization.)

