Rare turtles rescued crossing coastal highway in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A motorist in New Taipei pulled over after seeing two turtles attempt to make a dangerous crossing of Provincial Highway 2.

A call was placed to New Taipei Shimen District Fire Department which scooped up and delivered the turtles to a nearby Sanzhih animal welfare facility where veterinarian Hsieh Hong-bin (謝弘斌) identified them as Asian yellow pond turtles. They are a Level 1 endangered species, according to a New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office press release on Monday (Feb. 19).

Hsieh said a health check revealed the turtles were in good shape. He added that after resting they can be returned to nature.



Two firefighters rescue endangered turtles. (New Taipei Animal Protection Office photo)

Hsieh said there are four species of freshwater turtles endemic to Taiwan: the Chinese stripe-necked turtle, the Asian yellow pond turtle, the Chinese three-keeled pond turtle, and the Chinese softshell turtle. He added New Taipei City‘s north coast has rich natural resources such as shallow hills and wetlands, optimal breeding environments for the Asian yellow pond turtle.

Hsieh said freshwater turtles move slowly on land, making it difficult for them to cross roads. Last year, the New Taipei Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office received 182 requests from the public to rescue turtles in similar circumstances.



A close-up of the endangered Asian yellow pond turtle. (New Taipei Animal Protection Office photo)

Hsieh asked the public to slow down when seeing turtles on the road. If a turtle or other wild animal is injured, they are encouraged to call a hotline operated by the New Taipei City Animal Protection Office at 02-2959 6353, or deliver the injured animal to a nearby animal shelter.