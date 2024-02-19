Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Tainan man finds 'mummified mouse' inside dried tofu package

Head, eyes, limbs, and fur of desiccated rodent easily identified

  520
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2024/02/19 14:57
Dead mouse found inside package of dried tofu. (Lu Kun-fu photo)

Dead mouse found inside package of dried tofu. (Lu Kun-fu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City and Taichung City health departments are jointly investigating the report of a "mummified mouse" found in a partially consumed package of dried tofu.

A Tainan man recently bought the dried tofu but after eating a few pieces he noticed what appeared to be a furry figure inside the package. He later described it as a "mummified mouse," reported SET News.

The consumer said he purchased the product last week and although it was mixed with dried tofu, the head, eyes, limbs, and fur of the desiccated rodent could easily be identified. He reported the incident to Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (鲁凯富) and added that he was frightened and nauseated by the find.

Lu notified the Tainan City Government Public Health Bureau and called on it to conduct an investigation. He said the tofu jerky was produced by a well-known food company in Taichung and had an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2024.

Due to food safety concerns, Lu ordered the company to remove all products from the same batch from shelves and inform customers. Lu called on the authorities to punish those responsible.

In response, Tainan City Government Public Health Bureau confirmed it had sent personnel to investigate and a food firm in Taichung had produced the tofu. It also sent personnel to stores where customers had bought the product.

dried tofu
dougan
tofu jerky
mouse
rodent

RELATED ARTICLES

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines governor general in Taiwan for National Day
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines governor general in Taiwan for National Day
2023/10/08 09:59
Owner searches for runaway capybaras in central Taiwan
Owner searches for runaway capybaras in central Taiwan
2023/10/04 17:14
Escaped capybara captured in Taiwan's Miaoli
Escaped capybara captured in Taiwan's Miaoli
2023/02/22 12:51
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
Mouse bite infection in Taiwan makes Wuhan lab leak more credible: CFR researcher
2021/12/13 14:26
Taiwan to close research center for 3 days after local COVID infection
Taiwan to close research center for 3 days after local COVID infection
2021/12/10 17:33