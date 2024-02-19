Tainan man finds 'mummified mouse' inside dried tofu package

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tainan City and Taichung City health departments are jointly investigating the report of a "mummified mouse" found in a partially consumed package of dried tofu.

A Tainan man recently bought the dried tofu but after eating a few pieces he noticed what appeared to be a furry figure inside the package. He later described it as a "mummified mouse," reported SET News.

The consumer said he purchased the product last week and although it was mixed with dried tofu, the head, eyes, limbs, and fur of the desiccated rodent could easily be identified. He reported the incident to Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (鲁凯富) and added that he was frightened and nauseated by the find.

Lu notified the Tainan City Government Public Health Bureau and called on it to conduct an investigation. He said the tofu jerky was produced by a well-known food company in Taichung and had an expiration date of Sept. 29, 2024.

Due to food safety concerns, Lu ordered the company to remove all products from the same batch from shelves and inform customers. Lu called on the authorities to punish those responsible.