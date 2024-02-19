Police officer mistaken for prey and fatally shot by hunters in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A police officer who went hunting while on vacation in central Taiwan was fatally shot by hunters who reportedly mistook him for wild game.

The 51-year-old surnamed Hsieh (谢) was based at Changshou Police Station of the Nantou County Police Department's Puli Precinct. Hsieh reportedly took sick leave and was expected to apply for retirement in June, reported UDN .

He was hunting with his cousin surnamed Fan ( 樊 ) in a mountainous area near the junction of Qiangou Village and Daqi Village in Guoxing Township on Sunday evening (Feb. 18). It was late at night and the pair were wearing headlamps, which could have been mistaken from a distance as the eyes of animals.

Hsieh had a single gunshot wound to the back. Fan dialed 119 for help but by the time emergency personnel arrived, Hsieh had died.



Site where police officer surname Hsieh was shot. (Nantou County Police Department photo)

Police took Fan to the police station for questioning. He told officers that while he and Hsieh were hunting, a group of about two other hunters was nearby.

Police will further examine surveillance cameras on the roads at the foot of the mountain to clarify the situation. They added they would also investigate whether the rifles carried by the other hunters were registered.



Police comb the area for clues. (Nantou County Police Department photo)