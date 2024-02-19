Warm, humid weather forecast with highs of 30 C across Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is expected to see temperatures close to 30 C from Monday (Feb. 19) through Thursday (Feb. 22), said WeatherRisk meteorologist Ke Yuning (柯聿寧).

Southerly winds will lead to stable weather and sunshine across Taiwan on Monday with increased humidity near ground level. Ke said there is a chance of low-lying clouds in the evening and early morning in northern coastal areas, with the potential for fog, per UDN.

Ke said highs on Monday (Feb. 19) in most areas will reach 27–28 C, though central and southern regions could see highs above 30 C. Lows in the evening and morning in urban and coastal areas will be around 18–21 C and 15–16 C in mountainous areas.

Ke said warm, humid air will move across Taiwan for much of the week, and the weather will be sunny to partly cloudy. On Wednesday (Feb. 21), central and southern coastal areas will also be windy.

Ke said on Thursday (Feb. 22) another front will bring increased cloud cover and cooler temperatures. There could be sporadic rain in the north and along the western coast.

Stable weather is expected to return to central and southern areas by Friday (Feb. 23).