US deploying 5 aircraft carriers in western Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. is deploying five aircraft carriers in the western Pacific in a move analysts say is meant to send a message of deterrence to escalating military activities in the region by China and North Korea.

Of the U.S. Navy's active fleet of 11 aircraft carriers, three are currently performing missions in the western Pacific and two more are set to arrive soon, reported the South China Morning Post. This will mark the first time that five U.S. carriers from the current fleet have operated in the western Pacific in the same year.

According to observations from the U.S. Naval Institute's Fleet and Marine Tracker on Feb. 5, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln of the U.S. Pacific Fleet was detected departing from its homeport in San Diego, California, heading toward the western Pacific.

The U.S. aircraft carrier USS George Washington is also expected to be deployed in the western Pacific, replacing the USS Ronald Reagan. The latter will depart from the Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan and head to the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Washington for maintenance and repairs.

The USS Carl Vinson and USS Theodore Roosevelt were deployed in Guam and Hawaii, respectively on Feb. 12 and are expected to remain in the western Pacific until April and July.

Benjamin Barton, associate professor at the University of Nottingham’s Malaysia campus, told the newspaper that the deployment was intended to show that Washington is focusing on the Indo-Pacific region, despite the Israel-Hamas war and Russian invasion of Ukraine. Barton also said that "containing China within the region remains a top priority, even if there’s been a warming of ties bilaterally."

Collin Koh, a senior fellow at Singapore’s S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told the outlet that tensions in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea have shown no signs of easing. Koh said the rise in U.S. aircraft carrier missions and military exercises is meant to "both reassure regional allies and partners, as well as deter adversaries such as China and North Korea."



(X, USS Carl Vinson photo)