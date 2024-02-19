Yuno announces Jonathan Hall as the new Asia-Pacific Head

Yuno, a leading global payment orchestration platform, appoints Jonathan Hall as Asia-Pacific Head, marking a new era in its expansion into other markets.

Jonathan Hall, Asia-Pacific (APAC) Head, Yuno

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 February 2024 - Yuno , a leading global payment orchestration platform, has appointed Jonathan Hall as Asia-Pacific (APAC) Head, to drive its commercial strategy and regional presence. Hall brings extensive payment expertise from companies like Rapyd, PayPal, and Hyperwallet.Simultaneously, Yuno has appointed Carol Grunberg as Director of Business Development. Leveraging her experience at companies like Citi, Northwestern Mutual, Ant (Alibaba Group), and Google, Grunberg will lead strategic initiatives to enhance Yuno's operational excellence, combining traditional financial acumen with innovative technology.The payment orchestrator has successfully facilitated transactions in over 40 countries with 300+ payment methods, serving renowned clients like InDrive and Rappi. In this way, Yuno highlights its adaptability and versatility, offering innovative features such as one-click payment modifications, Smart Routing, and unified anti-fraud tool integration.For instance, InDrive , a taxi app where passengers and drivers negotiate fares in advance, recently shared the results of their partnership with Yuno, achieving a 90% payment approval rate, significantly boosting their expansion across Latin America in less than eight months.This collaboration aims to optimize global transaction options, as InDrive operates in over 50 countries, enabling comprehensive payment coverage and intelligent payment routing.With success stories like InDrive, fueled by Jonathan Hall and Carol Grunberg's appointment, Yuno reaffirms its commitment to facilitating international transactions, empowering companies with innovative tools to effectively manage their digital financial operations.

Yuno

Yuno has emerged as a dominant force in the realm of global payment orchestration, boasting an influential footprint that spans over 300 payment methods. Expertly engineered to streamline a wide array of payment methods, it integrates unparalleled fraud detection capabilities, ensuring both ease of use and robust security in handling transactions. The system is replete with advanced features such as "one-click" checkout and advanced Smart Routing technology. Additionally, Yuno features an intelligent interface that facilitates seamless data integration and synthesis.



The core mission of Yuno is to empower global commerce by providing innovative and secure payment solutions, incorporating strong fraud prevention and security measures. Yuno enables businesses of all sizes to accept and disburse any form of payment anywhere in the world, fostering financial inclusivity and ensuring seamless and secure transactions.



