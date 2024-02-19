Taipei International Book Exhibition kicks off this week

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The six-day 2024 Taipei International Book Exhibition (TIBE) is set to open on Tuesday (Feb. 20) at the Taipei World Trade Center.

This year’s event, which is hosted by the Ministry of Culture and organized by the Taipei Book Fair Foundation, is themed “Catch the Reading Wave” and spotlights the Netherlands as the Guest of Honor Country.

The Dutch Pavilion, built with recyclable materials, has three major themes: "Year 1624," "Diversity and Inclusivity," and "Dutch Design and Sustainability." It highlights the shared history between Taiwan and the Netherlands, as well as the present and future of the two countries.

The exhibition features 242 international publishing houses from 34 countries and national pavilions from Germany, France, Belgium, Poland, Japan, and Thailand.

Renowned Japanese picture book authors Taro Gomi and Tatsuya Miyanishi, South Korean Hans Christian Andersen Award winner Suzy Lee, and Canadian picture book author Sydney Smith, will also be present.

A children's pavilion will present adventures and mythological stories related to the ocean, while a digital pavilion uses AI real-time generation technology to analyze personalities and create customized adventure books for each person. Additionally, the Taiwan Manga Pavilion promotes more than 30 popular Taiwanese comics.

An outdoor book-themed creative market will also be held alongside TIBE from Feb. 23-25 outside the exhibition hall.