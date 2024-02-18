Taiwan Railway kicks off hiring process with physical tests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Railway Corporation started its hiring process with physical tests on Sunday (Feb. 18), per CNA.

On Jan. 1, the Taiwan Railway Association transitioned from a private company to a state-owned company called “Taiwan Railway Corp” (Taiwan Railway), per Focus Taiwan. The company is conducting tests for recruits.

The recruitment process includes physical fitness tests, written exams, interviews, and specialized tests, held in Taipei, Taichung, Kaohsiung, and Hualien. The physical fitness test kicked off on Sunday (Feb. 18), with the northern test site at Chihlee University of Technology.

Candidates applying for mechanical and electrical engineering positions need to do a weighted running test, per Liberty Times. According to Taiwan Railway personnel, the test involves carrying a load of 35 or 45 kg for men and 30 or 40 kg for women and running back and forth over 40 meters.

While some candidates demonstrated impressive performance, others felt they could improve. One candidate mentioned coming to the test at the urging of family members but acknowledged the need for more practice in carrying loads, while another candidate said they were active in sports and felt satisfied with their performance.

Among the candidates are railway enthusiasts who integrate their interests with their potential careers. One candidate mentioned being a longtime railway enthusiast, collecting models, and frequently photographing trains.

Taiwan Railway said it plans to recruit 936 candidates with 1,328 on the waiting list. At the northern test site, 204 candidates were expected for the physical fitness test, with 183 candidates attending, resulting in an attendance rate of about 89%.