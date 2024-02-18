Taiwan celebrates 50 years of study abroad program with Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Japan held its “50th Anniversary of the Taiwan Study Abroad Program” on Sunday (Feb. 18), per CNA.

Over 100 Japanese students who had studied in Taiwan gathered at the ceremony, wrote Taiwan’s envoy to Japan Frank Hsieh (謝長廷) in a Facebook post. The Taiwan Ministry of Education (MOE) began its study abroad program with Japan in 1973, with 2023 marking its 50th anniversary, CNA reported.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hsieh said, “Before the implementation of the study abroad program, the number of students who could study in Taiwan was small, limited to government scholarship recipients, students sent based on treaties or agreements, foreign government-sponsored students studying in Taiwan, or overseas Chinese students.”

“However, since the implementation of the study abroad program, the number of overseas students admitted to Taiwanese universities has increased year by year,” he added.

Hsieh said the number of Japanese students studying in Taiwan has increased significantly over the past 50 years, from 141 in 1973 to 19,680 in 2019. This growth reflects not only the recognition of Taiwan’s higher education standards but also the tightening of Taiwan-Japan relations, he said.

Hsieh presented a certificate of appreciation to the Taiwanese Friends Association. “In addition to thanking them for their efforts, I also hope that they can pass on their friendly relations to the next generation and make mutual assistance and exchange a model for the world,” he said.