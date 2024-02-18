Cleansing by fire: Han Dan celebration in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual “Bombing of Master Han Dan” (炸寒單), a rite of passage for men who stand bare-chested aboard a palanquin as the audience pelts them with firecrackers, took center stage at Taitung’s Lantern Festival.

The first Han Dan event was on Saturday (Feb. 17), with 20 more events scheduled, including an opportunity for foreign students to participate in the dangerous activity. Participants are thought to be protected by firecracker blasts from the protective powers of the deity, per CNA.

According to local lore, the event is not just a rite of passage for local men who are baptized but also a way to purify and bring good fortune to the community. It is thought that the more fireworks one throws, the more good luck one can receive in the coming year.



Han Dan ritual takes center stage at Taitung City Lantern Festival. (CNA photo)

The event, hosted by the Taitung City Government, included five individuals boarding a palanquin in rapid succession and being subjected to a shower of fireworks from all directions. According to the venue, the event was just a small test of more activities to come over the next week.

Taitung Mayor Chen Mingfeng (陳銘風) encouraged citizens to use their cell phones to scan a QR code to download an augmented reality (AR) app that offers three different experience scenarios, including a flying dragon, a virtual aquarium, and a sky lantern. The online activity runs from Feb. 1st to April 30.

From Friday to Saturday (Feb. 23–24), a special Han Dan training course will be held, with the final day open to participation for international exchange students. On Sunday (Feb. 25), a few members of the public will be given the chance to display their bravery in this annual test of fortitude and strength.